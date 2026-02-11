FBI has its eyes on 'Persons of interest,' director Kash Patel reveals

In a major development in the missing case of the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, the FBI is questioning "persons of interest."

In a separate update, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) late Tuesday, February 10, 2026, that "The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation."

The department, however, didn’t provide any details on whether the person held in custody is the same one seen in surveillance footage released by the FBI earlier.

On the other hand, the FBI director has confirmed while speaking on the Fox News primetime show Hannity that we are looking at more than one individual as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

“We are looking at people who, as we say, are persons of interest,” said FBI director Kash Patel.

“The FBI’s topmost priority is locating Guthrie, and right behind that is finding anyone and any others involved in this kidnapping case to make sure they’re brought to justice,” Patel added.

Tip lines flooded, as reported by law enforcement, after the FBI released surveillance footage from outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door taken the night she went missing.

The footage shows a masked, armed person roaming around the front porch of the house.

Soon after the release, Today show host Savannah Guthrie posted another social media post from her family saying they believe their mother is still alive.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her $1 million home in the Catalina Hills neighborhood in the dead of night Sunday, February 1, 2026.