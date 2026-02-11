Buddhist monks complete 15-week 'Walk for Peace' in Washington

Buddhist monks’ 15-week “Walk for Peace” is set to end on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, following their walk through Capitol Hill. A closing ceremony will be held at the Lincoln Memorial.

The religious leaders were welcomed by large, joyful crowds as they entered Washington D.C. on Tuesday bearing the message of peace.

The walk started from Texas in late October and the monks have since walked through Houston, Richmond and other parts of Virginia before arriving in the U.S. capital.

Dressed in traditional saffron and maroon robes, the monks also participated in an interfaith gathering at Washington National Cathedral.

They were joined by other faith leaders, including the Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde. The monks’ group leader Bhikku Pannakara said, “It is overwhelming for us. These are the moments I will remember for the rest of my life. I hope you (Bishop Mariann Budde) do the same.”

The group walked through cities advocating for peace and they were welcomed by crowds carrying placards “Blessed are the peacemakers” to support their mission.

Around 3,500 people gathered at the American University’s Bender Arena for monks’ first stop in Washington.

The religious leaders emphasized that the walk was not a political movement but a spiritual offering.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth temple, Long Si Dong, said, “The trek is an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts.”