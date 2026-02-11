 
Geo News

Chilling new clue released in search for Nancy Guthrie

FBI recovers chilling footage of suspect tampering with camera

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Chilling new clue released in search for Nancy Guthrie
Chilling new clue released in search for Nancy Guthrie 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released new surveillance images of a possible suspect IN Nancy Gutherie’s case.

The footage shows an armed, masked figure who was tampering with the security camera at the Arizona residence of Nancy Guthrie.

The 84-year-old author and mother of NBC “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie disappeared a week ago.

The FBI released black-and-white photos and videos that were recovered from residual data in the home’s Nest camera system.

The person appeared in gloves, a mask, sneakers, and a backpack at Guthrie’s front door on February 1, 2026.

Taking to X (formerly known as TwitteR), FBI Director Kash Patel stated: “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he added.

About the recovery of footage, he wrote: “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

As depicted in the footage, the figure used foliage to destroy the camera lens.

The release of the latest footage marks a major development in the intensive search for Guthrie, who reportedly went missing after failing to attend virtual church services.

Search teams have treated her Pima County home as a crime scene, noting her purse, phone, and essential medications were left behind. 

Two boys stabbed at Kingsbury High School London: Here are key details
Two boys stabbed at Kingsbury High School London: Here are key details
Who is Ben Ogden? American skier ends 50-year Olympic drought
Who is Ben Ogden? American skier ends 50-year Olympic drought
Binance removes several spot trading pairs: Here's full list
Binance removes several spot trading pairs: Here's full list
What's buzzing about Bad Bunny's Light Poles: Here's everything to know video
What's buzzing about Bad Bunny's Light Poles: Here's everything to know
Microsoft's email security update sparks global communication issues
Microsoft's email security update sparks global communication issues
IOC bars Ukrainian athlete's tribute helmet honouring war victims
IOC bars Ukrainian athlete's tribute helmet honouring war victims
Seattle's victory lap: Everything to know about Seahawks Championship Ceremony & Parade video
Seattle's victory lap: Everything to know about Seahawks Championship Ceremony & Parade
DHS internal report shows 86% of ICE detainees have no violent criminal history
DHS internal report shows 86% of ICE detainees have no violent criminal history