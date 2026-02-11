Chilling new clue released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released new surveillance images of a possible suspect IN Nancy Gutherie’s case.

The footage shows an armed, masked figure who was tampering with the security camera at the Arizona residence of Nancy Guthrie.

The 84-year-old author and mother of NBC “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie disappeared a week ago.

The FBI released black-and-white photos and videos that were recovered from residual data in the home’s Nest camera system.

The person appeared in gloves, a mask, sneakers, and a backpack at Guthrie’s front door on February 1, 2026.

Taking to X (formerly known as TwitteR), FBI Director Kash Patel stated: “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he added.

About the recovery of footage, he wrote: “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

As depicted in the footage, the figure used foliage to destroy the camera lens.

The release of the latest footage marks a major development in the intensive search for Guthrie, who reportedly went missing after failing to attend virtual church services.

Search teams have treated her Pima County home as a crime scene, noting her purse, phone, and essential medications were left behind.