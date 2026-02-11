 
Snapchat's new feature automatically tells your friends you got there safely

With 400M on Snap Map, app doubles down on location-sharing features

Geo News Digital Desk
February 11, 2026

Snapchat is extending its safety-focused features by allowing users to send automatic arrival notifications for any location, not just their home.

With the new “arrival notification” feature, users can set one-time or recurring alerts to inform close friends when they reach a certain destination.

The feature extends the scope of existing “Home Safe” alerts, launched last summer. Snapchat stated that the expansion is designed to prioritise users’ safety first.

In the blog post, Snapchat states that: “Arrival notifications now work for everyday moments... without needing to remember to send a message.”

To ensure user privacy, notifications will only be sent to friends whom the user actively chooses to share their live location via Snap Map.

This feature is off by default. To enable the feature, users have to share the location by tapping the friendship profile. One-time alerts expire after being sent within 24 hours.

The user can also give the destination a custom name (e.g., yoga studio, work, cafe) and choose an alert schedule.

The update rolled out after Snapchat reported its Snap Map now has over 400 million monthly active users. 

