Olympic skater Andrew Torgashev credit his success to ‘53-day pizza diet’

American figure skater Andrew Torgashev earned a unique nickname at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics 2026.

The Olympian is called “The Pizza King” due to his unconventional diet in 2022.

Determined to regain a critical jump, Torgashev started a pizza diet in which he consumed pizza for 53 consecutive days.

Surprisingly, that diet plan worked for him.

Torgashev stated, “I ended up losing weight and getting my quad toe loop back during this time. So it was successful. Since then, I’ve ramped down the amount of pizzas I eat.”

The 24-year-old Floridian is currently embracing this cheesy claim to fame while on the world stage.

The young man refers to himself on Instagram as the Team USA Figure Skating Pizza Ambassador and is having a blast with the role, listing barbecue chicken and honey prosciutto as top-notch pizza ingredients.

On the ice, its effectiveness seems clear as it helped the US secure a gold medal in the team event earlier in the games.

In the men’s individual short program on Tuesday, February 10, Torgashev produced an impressive display, with his score of 88.94 placing him in second position as of the middle of the competition.