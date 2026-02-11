Zayn Malik’s impressive bowling skills has fans talking: Watch

Zayn Malik’s private off-stage moments during his Las Vegas stay have come to light.

The former One Direction star shared candid photos and videos of himself, offering fans a glimpse into what he got up to while away from the spotlight.

When the Die For Me hitmaker wasn’t performing live at the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM as part of his debut solo Las Vegas residency earlier this month, he made the most of his downtime, which included him playing pool, bowling, and indulging in some good food.

Taking to his official Instagram on Tuesday, February 10, the 33-year-old treated fans to a photo dump from his time in Sin City.

The first image featured a shirtless selfie, with his tattooed body on full display as he soaked up the sun.

Another slide showed him effortlessly delivering a strike, knocking down all ten pins with the first ball.

Fans were quick to react in the comments section, with one joking, “Bro just wanted to flex that strike [ball and bowling pins emoji].”

Other snapshots captured him enjoying a meal, alongside an orange drink, and a moutwatering cheesecake.

The second-to-last slide of the carousel featured a video of him breaking a shot at the pool table.

In the caption, the Dusk Till Dawn chart-topper extended a "massive thanks" to a vacation rental company for “the stay and chef service during my Vegas shows!”

Interestingly, Zayn previously made headlines for his bowling skills, or lack thereof, back in 2016, when he was spotted on a night out at a New York City bowling alley.

At the time, fans noticed him carrying a souvenir bowling pin as he left the venue.