Top 5 Valentine's Day rom-coms guaranteed to steal your heart

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is approaching.

For those who wear their hearts on their sleeves, this curated list of rom-coms proves that romance doesn’t need rules; it can be magical, complicated, and completely unforgettable.

If you’re wondering this Valentine’s Day which rom-coms can brighten your day, you need not worry about—we’ve got you covered.

1 Irish Wish

Actors: Lindsay Lohan, Alexander Vlahos, Ed Speleers

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s a no-brainer that love is always blind.

Maiddie is a woman who always opted for logic, order and predictability, but love follows the opposite.

It’s a 2024 American rom-com starred Lindsay Lohan and Alexander Vlahos, and Ed Speleers.

Maddie falls for her client, but he is engaged to her best friend, creating a messy scenario she can’t fix.

Days before the couple is set to marry, Maddie whispers a wish into the wind for true love, and when dawn breaks she wakes up as the bride-to-be.

With her dream appearing to have come true, Maddie quickly figures out that the love of her life? Plot twist: not who she thought.

2 Your Place or Mine

Actors: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher

Where to watch: Netflix

A 2023 romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Debbie and Peter are falling for each other even though they live in two different cities, but love makes the distance sweet.

She is in LA, and he is in New York. Bound by certain circumstances, Debbie has to relocate to New York for the time being for a week and asks Peter to visit her in Los Angeles to care for her teenage son—Madan Marwah.

In this mesmerizing love story, opposites don’t just attract, they; in fact, collide, leaving both of them to wonder if romance was just the first act of something of far deeper significance.

3 Twilight

Actors: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Sarah Clarke

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

For some, their perfect partner doesn’t come with a coffin and a glitter addiction, but others might not agree.

Twilight is available on Amazon Prime and is sure to ruin any Twi-hard’s Valentine’s Day.

Follow Bella (Kristen Stewart), the girl every teen in the Noughties wanted to be, as she falls for vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson).

Thus begins a tale of passion and pack politics that makes it an entertaining watch this Valentine’s Day.

4. The Fall Guy

Actors: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Where to watch: Peacock

Colt was once a daring stuntman, living for the buzz and the thrill of danger.

After a career-enduring journey, he retreats from the spotlight, hiding from the life he loved.

But the sudden disappearance of a movie star pulls him back into the treacherous world of stunts and directly into the path of his ex, Jody, who happens to be directing the film.

Danger and romance intertwine as old feelings reignite, pushing Colt to face past regrets, hidden truths, and a love presumed to have been lost forever.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

Actors: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The film is a pure classic treat from the early 2000s; the plot centers around a high school rom-com that is based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

By streaming this film, you can arguably give yourself airs, all while angling for Heath Ledger.

The transition from hate to love is everything you can expect in this pure musical number; you won’t regret it.