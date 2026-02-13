Romance scams are spiking before Valentine's Day—THIS US State is fighting back

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, romance scams are spiking, targeting people who use dating apps and social media platforms.

The US State of Connecticut’s consumer protection officials sent out a warning on Wednesday, February 11, about romance scams.

According to the officials, scammers use manipulative tactics to build trust before requesting money.

As per the Federal Trade Commission data, the romance scam victims were deprived of an average of $2,000.

The State commissioner of DCP stated, “Romance scams are devastating a trust-building process; scammers will manipulate and take advantage of your vulnerability.”

In one complaint filed with the DCP, a consumer shared emails with someone claiming to be from Russia; the scammer said they could not afford a travel visa to meet in person and requested financial assistance, as reported by the local media outlet, WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford.

The outlet added the victim sent $1,400 through wire transfer. The scammer then requested an extra $2,570, claiming it was required when leaving the county.

However, the victim refused to pay for the second time after realizing scam warning signs.

State officials have advised victims who sent money through these methods to contact their bank or the payment company immediately and request refunds.

What is a romance scam?

According to the State of Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, a romance scam is a deceitful tactic that scammers use to create a false sense of trust with someone and then ask for their money.

The scam begins when an individual contacts another user on a dating website, app, or social media platform.

The pair then start communication online, but the scammer is unable to meet in person, claiming there is a distance, work, health, or financial issue.

The scammer then proceeds to their final step, demanding money to help resolve their issue, often for travel purposes.