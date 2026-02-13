UK braces for travel disruption as Arctic air brings frost, snow

Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across the UK as an Arctic air mass sweeps south, bringing freezing temperatures and widespread disruption.

Large parts of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are facing yellow ice alerts from Friday evening, February 13, into Saturday morning, February 14.

Snow and ice warnings also extend across much of Scotland and northern England, with forecasters warning of hazardous travel conditions and widespread frost.

It is expected to have freezing conditions overnight with rural areas of northern England and eastern Scotland potentially experiencing lows of -7°C to -10°C.

Additionally, there are chances of up to 15cm snow accumulation on hills above 400, while lower levels may see lighter coverings of 1-5cm.

As rain and sleet clear southwards, icy surfaces are likely to develop.

Major travel routes are expected to be disrupted due to extreme weather. The A66 Transpennine road has already been closed over high ground between Scotson Corner and Penrith after lorries struggled on icy stretches.

Rail services are also expected to face disruptions in parts of northern England and Scotland.

London and the South East are under ice warnings, with temperatures expected to drop to near-freezing levels. Meteorologists have advised commuters to expect longer journey times and exercise caution when walking on untreated roads and pavements. The