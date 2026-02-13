Who is Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect? FBI releases full physical description

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first detailed physical description of the man believed to have kidnapped Nancy Guthrie.

Following the news of the kidnapping, the reward for information leading to her recovery has been doubled to $100,000.

As per the FBI, the suspect is a male, approximately 5 ft 9 inches tall, with an average build.

The identification comes after forensic analysis of doorbell camera footage that was retrieved from Guthrie’s Tucson home the night she disappeared on January 31.

Investigators have now officially referred the individual as a suspect and released images of distinctive items seen in the footage.

Officials identified a black 25-litre Ozark Trailer Hiker backpack and a dark zip-up jacket. The suspect was also wearing black gloves and appeared to carry a waist holster.

FBI Phoenix Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan said: “Bringing Nancy home is our priority.”

Investigators have also recovered multiple gloves as evidence, which went for DNA testing.

Following the physical description, more than 4,000 tips have been submitted to the FBI.

Authorities have requested residents within a two-mile radius of Guthrie’s home to submit any surveillance footage showing vehicles or pedestrians dating back to January 1.