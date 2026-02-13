 
SpaceX launches replacement crew to ISS after NASA's first medical evacuation in 65 years

Four astronauts are rocketing towards space station to restore full staffing following first medical emergency return in NASA history

February 13, 2026

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday, February 13, carrying four astronauts.

The four astronauts have sent on an urgent mission to restore the International Space Station’s crew to full strength following NASA’s first-ever medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight.

The Crew-12 mission launched at 10:34 a.m. EST, carrying:

  • NASA astronaut Jessica Meir
  • NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway
  • French astronaut Sophie Adenot
  • Russian cosmonaut Anderi Fedyaev

For French astronaut Adenot, the mission carries special significance as she is the second French woman to reach space.

The crew are scheduled to dock with the space station on Saturday, February 14.

SpaceX Launch Control radioed as the astronauts reached orbit: “It turns out Friday the 13th is a very lucky day.”

Making a second trip to the station, mission commander Meir replied, “That was quite a ride.”

This is in response to NASA's urgent request after four astronauts returned to Earth earlier last month due to one of the astronauts developing a serious medical condition.

The name of the ill astronaut has not been revealed, but all four astronauts who returned to Earth went to a hospital after splashing down in the Pacific near San Diego.

NASA has suspended spacewalks and deferred routine duties while awaiting the replacement crew.

The newcomers will join the three astronauts, one American and two Russians, who have maintained station operations for the past month. 

