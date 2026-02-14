 
US Navy removes USS Mason commander over 'loss of confidence'

Capt. Lewis was serving on the ship from November 14, 2024

Geo News Digital Desk
February 14, 2026

The United States (U.S.) Navy has relieved the commanding officer of the USS Mason, Capt. Chauvius G. Lewis from duties.

In a press release on Friday, February 13, 2026, the American Navy announced Commander of the Carrier Strike Group 10, Rear Admiral Alexix T. Walker relieved the commanding officer of his duties due to “loss of confidence in Lewis’s ability to command.”

The press release did not provide further details regarding the circumstances leading to the removal of Capt. Lewis. 

It is noted that the Navy often uses “loss of confidence” as a blanket term to explain the removal of senior officials without giving further details.

The announcement stated, “The Navy maintains the highest standards of leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met.”

The Naval Surface Force Atlantic Public Affairs revealed that USS Mason (DDG 87) is currently participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPUTEX), adding that the removal of the commanding officer does not impact the ship’s mission or schedule.

The Navy's guided-missile destroyer, which was commissioned in 2003, is currently assigned to the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. 

Capt. Lewis served on the ship from November 14, 2024, and he has now been temporarily assigned to Commander Naval Surface Group Southeast.

USS Mason, the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer, is named in honour of Black crewmembers who served on board USS Mason during the period of racial segregation in the United States Armed Forces.

