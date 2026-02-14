iPhone 18 Pro may offer satellite-enabled 5G, thanks to Apple's A20 chipset

While the entire smartphone industry's focus is currently on the well-awaited launch of the Galaxy S26 phones, Apple seems to be making strides to snag some portion of the limelight that's on the South Korean tech giant, as a renowned leaker has teased that Apple might introduce cellular connectivity via satellite in its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

The purported satellite-assisted 5G support in iPhone 18 will be enabled through Apple's second-generation C2 modem, allowing users to access the internet through satellites, expanding beyond the current SOS messaging feature which facilitates iPhone users to contact emergency services via text.

Next-generation modem capabilities

iPhone 18's new Apple-made modem, said to be part of the A20 chipset, is rumoured to “support NR-NTN this year,” as per the Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple Insider reported. It means New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks will be included, offering a full web experience without traditional cellular coverage.

That being the case, chances are good for iPhone 18 users that they will not struggle for connectivity while roaming free in areas with little network coverage. This advancement is believed to eliminate the need to be close to a cellular tower to check scores or send messages during outdoor adventures.

Previous reports from sources like The Information and Bloomberg also suggested the same, that satellite 5G could be on the iPhone 18 cards.

Partnerships for next iPhone 18's satellite 5G connectivity

For such an ambitious plan to exist, Apple may have to seal a deal with a satellite provider, and if the company opts for collaboration with Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, it could raise concerns due to Musk's close ties with the US government.

iPhone 18 launch date

Last but not least, iPhone 18's C2 modem might as well enhance battery efficiency and support Apple’s ‘limit precise location’ feature for newer models beyond the iPhone 16e and certain iPads. If we draw something out of iPhone launch history, the iPhone 18 Pro would launch in September 2026.