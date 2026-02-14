Elon Musk lashes out at LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman over Epstein links on X

In a recent turn of events in the intense controversy surrounding the Epstein files, Elon Musk took the limelight in a public feud with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman on Friday.

In a post on his social platform X, he accused the LinkedIn founder of failing to account for his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein.

The confrontation intensified after Hoffman reportedly referenced federal scrutiny in an online exchange, on which Musk responded, stating: “Liar, you are guilty of dark deeds and haven’t been cleared of anything.”

Musk's subsequent post alleged that Hoffman had stayed at multiple Epstein properties and added, “Maybe if it was only one stay over, you could claim it was a mistake. Maybe. But there is NO possible explanation for the second time, let alone the third time.”

The post was immediately put into public circulation, drawing millions of views and amplifying an already fierce rivalry between the two Silicon Valley figures, who have previously clashed over politics and artificial intelligence.

Images circulating alongside Musk’s comments claimed the number of emails reportedly exchanged between Epstein and several high-profile individuals, including Hoffman.

The development reflects the outcome of investigations into Epstein’s network of wealthy and influential contacts. It must be noted that inclusion in correspondence or travel records, however, does not in itself count as criminal wrongdoing.

In the past events, Hoffman acknowledged meeting Epstein but has said he regretted the association and was unaware of the full scope of Epstein’s crimes at the time. He has denied any involvement in illegal activity.

Musk’s remarks are a reflection of how Epstein’s legacy has sparked controversy years after his death, leading to public feuds among prominent business leaders.