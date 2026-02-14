Galaxy S26 launch just days away: Specs, pricing and all goodies you can expect

The dear Galaxy S26 series is just a few days away from launch, scheduled for February 25, and Samsung fans are watching out for the Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung will confirm almost everything speculated around Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The most exciting part ahead of the Galaxy S26 debut is that Samsung has officially teased a new “privacy display”, said to be the greatest feature of the series, making content harder to read from side angles while maintaining clarity when viewed head-on.

Galaxy S26 release date and pre-order perks

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 series are expected to kick off on February 26, with general availability starting March 11. It appears that Samsung is avoiding a launch on Friday, March 13, due to superstition.

Customers who pre-order will receive double the storage at no additional cost, meaning buying the 256GB Galaxy S26 model will bring you the 512GB trim.

Furthermore, those opting to register their interest before the event can claim a £30 voucher for Samsung's website and participate in a draw to win one of ten £500 vouchers.

Galaxy S26 pricing

As price increases are speculated for the Galaxy S26 phones, the new Galaxy lineup could see a rise in Samsung's home market. The 256GB model could face a £50 price hike over its Galaxy S25 counterpart, while the 512GB variant may rise by £81.

On the other hand, international markets are less likely to see these increases, because starting price for the Galaxy S26 in the UK is expected to remain at £799, £999 for the S26 Plus, and £1,249 for the S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 specs and performance

In terms of specs, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be armed with Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset, while the S26 Ultra will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This configuration will deliver an intense performance boost, along with improvements in processing power and graphics capabilities.

It should be noted that the Galaxy S26's Exynos 2600 is reported to deliver superior NPU and GPU performance compared to its competitors.

Galaxy S26 battery life and charging features

Battery life is not going to be immune to the wave of improvements, since the S26 would feature a 4,300mAh battery with the S26 Ultra boasting a 5,200mAh capacity. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Plus model is expected to retain the 4,900mAh battery from its predecessor.

The most noteworthy change for the S26 Ultra is the introduction of 60W wired charging, up from 45W on the S25 Ultra, which would ensure significantly faster charging times.

As the countdown to the Galaxy S26 series launch on February 25 has begun, Samsung fans are bracing for a treat involving key features like the cutting-edge privacy display and enticing pre-order perks.