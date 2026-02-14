PlayStation announces Keanu Reeves-inspired John Wick AAA game for PS5

In a blog post on Thursday, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s premier video game brand announced “next big project”; however, it did not share the game’s official title and release date.

PlayStation said, “We will reveal the title and release date in time as well as more details about the story and setting.”

For context, John Wick is a highly successful American crime-thriller movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman forced back into the criminal underworld.

PlayStation announced that it was working closely with John Wick director Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves and Lionsgate to create a story and develop the game, adding, “It will be an adrenaline-fueled experience for players who want to experience the world of John Wick.”

The blog post stated that the game mimics the movie experience in a meaningful and playable way. It promises an intense driving experience alongside signature elements of the crime-thriller franchise, including gun-fu action and bold, cinematic environments.

The video gaming company said: “Like many of you, we are huge John Wick fans, and having the opportunity to bring one of the most captivating and successful action franchises to life on PlayStation is a rewarding experience for us.”

The snippets shared by the company show a street fight scene between Keanu Reeves and other “very realistic” characters in the game.