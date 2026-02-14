Did Trump threaten 250% tariff on Norway over Olympic gold medals?

Has United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 250 percent tariff on Norway for winning most gold medals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games?? The question has been buzzing on social media.

A post on X, having one million views, showing an alleged snapshot of President Trump’s post on Truth Social claims that the U.S. president has accused Norway of cheating and threatened to impose tariffs.

The alleged post read, “Norway is about to win the most golds AGAIN. A country smaller than South Carolina! We pay for their defence through NATO, and they spend it all on wax labs running fluorocarbon power overlays on CLASSIFIED sintered polyethylene base material that you literally CAN’T EVEN BUY.”

The statement continued, “If Norway does not IMMEDIATELY share their stone grind patterns and fluorocarbon protocols with American teams, I will have no choice but to put a 250 percent tariff on Norwegian salmon, effective immediately.”

The post ends with signature Trump remarks - MAKE SKIING FAIR AGAIN!!.

However, the post was fake as President Trump has not threatened Norway nor did he post any statement related to skiing on his Truth Social account.

A community note has now been added to the fake X post, which reads, “This is not a real Truth Social from Donald Trump. The original poster even admitted it.”

The user who shared the fake screenshot admitted that the statement was not real but a satire.