Daniel Radcliffe sounds off on 'Harry Potter'-themed 'SNL' sketch

‘SNL’ recently transported ‘Harry Potter’ to the world of ‘Heated Rivalry’

Geo News Digital Desk
February 14, 2026

Daniel Radcliffe has voiced his thoughts on the viral Saturday Night Live sketch which reimagined Harry Potter as the hit TV series, Heated Rivalry.

Featuring a queer take on the Hogwarts-set film franchise, the comedy sketch titled Heated Wizardry spoofed Harry and his friend Ron Weasley as a couple.

Discussing the parody with Rolling Stone, the 36-year-old actor revealed that Finn Wolfhard, who starred in the skit, had warned him about the broadcast beforehand.

“Weirdly, I had met Finn Wolfhard a few weeks before, randomly, and we chatted for a bit,” he recalled. “And then he texted me the day before it aired, being like, ‘Hey, just so you know, we’re doing a Harry Potter sketch.’”

He further shared that while he may have missed a few jokes as he hasn’t seen the show the sketch was based on, he found it “very funny and sweet.”

“I’m always happy to see other versions of that. It makes me laugh.”

Despite not having seen Heated Rivalry, the former child star admitted that he is “very aware” of the buzz around it, while adding, “My girlfriend is a huge fan.”

The SNL sketch, which aired during Finn Wolfhard’s hosting stint in January, also featured comedian Ben Marshall and a cameo by Jason Momoa.

