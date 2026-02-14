Matt Weston ends Team GB's long wait with historic skeleton gold

On Friday, February 13, Matt Weston makes it to the podium, ending GB’s gold drought with historic skeleton gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Team GB’s long wait for a medal finally comes to an end with Weston winning the nation’s 13th-ever Winter Olympic gold.

After seeing an unlucky week, Matt Weston came to the stage and delivered what was expected of him; a near-flawless four heats brought him the Olympic gold, Great Britain’s first medal in the 2026 Olympics.

Matt Weston, 28, has been head and shoulders above the competition for the past few years.

The British star tore his quad eight weeks ago before the beginning of the 2025-26 season, but he makes a comeback with a bang.

He won five out of the seven World Cup races, thus emerging as the first British man to have won three overall triumphs.

Matt Weston ends Team GB's long wait with historic skeleton gold

Weston has numerous accolades to his credit; he’s the world champion, a European champion thrice, and a cold-blooded competitor.

The British man smashes the track record in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where he clinched the first World Cup of the year, on the newly constructed Olympic track, in each of his four heats, even after a minor error early in his first race on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Then, Weston never looked back.

Made no error in the remaining three runs; finished his second heat under 56 seconds and carried a three-tenths-of-a-second advantage into Friday, February 13, 2026.

What Weston produces on the track is a GOAT-level display of pure talent.

Becoming Britain’s first-ever men’s skeleton Olympic champion, he conquered the 1,440 m of ice featuring 16 turns and chicanes and a 170 m fall in elevation.