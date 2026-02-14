Maduro, Greenland, Immigration: White House Valentine post divides internet

The White House under the President Donald Trump administration has continued its tradition of adding a comedic touch to serious geopolitical issues.

In a post on X, to mark Valentine's Day on February 14, 2026, the White House posted four postcards related to different geopolitical and domestic events.

The first postcard featured a picture of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, when he was being transferred to the United States (U.S.). It had “you captured my heart” written on it.

The second postcard showed President Trump holding the signed Executive Order: 4547 (an apparent reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th POTUS), with the caption: “UR My Valentine”.

The 3rd Valentine’s Day card had a picture of Democratic politician Van Hollen with the deported man (identified in news reports as Kilmar Abrego Garcia), accompanied by the text: "My love for you is as strong as Democrats’ love for illegal aliens. I'd fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you".

The fourth card had Greenland map framed into a heart shape with caption: “It’s time we define our friendship.”

The post was severely criticised by netizens in the comment section. Several users slammed President Trump and his apparent connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One user wrote, “Roses are red, Trump is vile, MAGA voted For a pedophile.” Another user shared a picture of Trump’s alleged birthday note to Epstein.