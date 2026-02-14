Top 5 scary movies to kill Valentine's Day romance

Swap roses with screams this Valentine’s Day if you want some horror-filled Valentine this year.

Valentine’s Day is often associated with cool lighting, love songs, rom-coms, and endings in the best calculated way.

Sometimes the real excitement comes from love spiraling into a mess, where date night turns deadly and happiness is a death sentence in horror.

For eager viewers ready to turn date night into more like fright night, these 5 horror movies are a must-watch this Valentine’s Day.

Top 5 scary movies to kill Valentine's Day romance

1. My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Actors: Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, Neil Affleck

There are hardly any horror flicks that embrace February 14 as fully as this cult classic.

The Canadian original brings a raw, visceral energy that feels more intense than modern retellings.

The storyline centers around a gas-mask-wearing murderer armed with a pickaxe who stalks a small town that ignored every warning.

It remains atmospheric and brutal and the kind of Valentine’s horror that set the benchmark for remakes of classics.

2. Let the Right One In (2008)

Actors: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson

Quiet, snowy, and deeply haunting, this Swedish vampire story explores dots in the isolated corners of life.

A broken child finds a friendship in the mysterious girl next door, only to realize she is far more brutal than she seems.

The film blends tenderness with brutality, thus creating a romance that feels both tragic and disturbing.

3. Crimson Peak (2015)

Actors: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain

An about-to-fall mansion, untold secrets, and ghosts that refuse to stay buried transform what seems like a sweeping romance into something far darker.

Crimson Peak is well directed and emotionally shattering.

4. The Love Witch

Actors: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell

Elaine, a gorgeous young witch, is committed to finding a man to love her.

In her gothic Victorian flat she brews spells and potions and then selects men to murder them brutally.

It’s a strange storyline about obsession, desire, and the dangers of chasing love too far.

It’s a binge watch for those viewers who enjoy horror with strong aesthetic visuals.

5. Fresh (2022)

Actors: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jonica T. Gibbs

What started as an ordinary dating experience quickly folds into a nightmare.

The film plays with modern romance tropes, luring audiences into comfort before taking a sharp and disturbing turn.

Darkly funny and unsettling, it reveals the terror hiding behind modern dating cultural buzz.