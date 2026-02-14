Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham over 'DANCE' controversy

Gordon Ramsay shares a close bond with David and Victoria Beckham

Gordon Ramsay has shared insights into Brooklyn Beckham's family fallout, including the controversial dance involving his mum, Victoria Beckham.

Last month, Brooklyn posted a bombshell statement claiming his mum danced 'inappropriately on' him at his wedding in 2022.

It was later claimed that Nicola was left in tears and devastated over Victoria's weird behaviour.

Victoria has since become victim to online trolls mocking the couple's first dance.

Now, Gordon has shared his side of the story.

'We were there at the wedding,” he says. “There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance.”

But, Gordon, DID SHE GRIND???

'No! Nothing of the sort. It was fun.'

He added: 'I haven’t seen any of the memes, I heard about them of course, but Victoria’s got a great sense of humour. She’s great.

'She’s right to be upset (about the wedding) but she can bat that other s*** away in a heartbeat.

'Victoria and Tana have spoken a lot, they are probably closer than ever – they’re like two peas in a pod, those two. She has offered lots of support.'

During the interview, Gordon also insisted that good friend David WILL end the ongoing feud with son Brooklyn.

Gordon continued: 'Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.'

It comes after Gordon Ramsay has accused his son-in-law's parents of building negative propaganda ahead of their son's wedding after being labeled a 'bully' who pushed them 'too far.'