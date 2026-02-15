iPhone 18 might borrow this innovative camera feature from Galaxy S9, S10

leaks have made it out of the rumour mill suggesting that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro could pack a variable aperture feature, similar to what Samsung offered in its Galaxy S9 and S10 models.

This incredible camera feature, although borrowed, allows iPhone users to switch between F1.5 and F2.4 apertures to provide greater control over light intake and depth of field, a capability that is mostly confined to digital cameras.

While it was an unmatched innovation at the time, it disappeared after the Galaxy S10 debuted, but current reports are speculating its revival by Samsung, and, perhaps in imitation, by Apple.

What's Samsung's variable aperture

Aperture is also called the mechanical “pupil” of a camera, as it regulates the amount of light reaching the sensor. That said, a wider aperture (F1.5) allows more light and creates a beautifully blurred background, while a narrower aperture (F2.4) sharpens the background, ideal for well-lit settings.

Although computational photography has made immense advancements and now provides charming results through software at the bare minimum, the artistic control offered by a variable aperture is still a well-in-demand property among photographers willing to snap stunning portraits and landscapes.

Future of mobile photography

Recent advancements in smartphone camera technology, including the introduction of 1-inch sensors, have made it easier to achieve some natural blur effects. For instance, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 200 MP sensor, while the iPhone 18 Pro may sport a 48 MP sensor measuring 1/1.28 inches. This progression might unlock the creative photography's intense extent.

If Apple goes with a variable aperture, it would allow photographers to be more effecient at expressing their intent.

Unlike Samsung, which provides manual control in its Pro Mode, Apple has a habit of depending on automatic settings. Therefore, a variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro would not only boost photography capabilities but also align with Apple's focus on refining existing technologies.