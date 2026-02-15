Harry Styles reflects on One Direction heartbreak: ‘very alone’

Harry Styles has opened up about what it was like moving on from years of being in a band and the “sudden” loneliness that creeped in after its breakup.

The singer-songwriter recently participated in a conversation with his well known friend and stylist Harry Lambert, where he discussed his post One Direction days as an artist.

“When you’re in a band with four other people, there’s so much room to hide,” he told his friend in an interview published by The Sunday Times on February 14.

“There’s only ever so much weight that’s on your shoulders. The first couple of times on stage [without One Direction], I’d think, ‘What do I do with my hands?’”

“But I also felt very alone all of a sudden,” the As It Was vocalist continued. “I was lucky to have the opportunity where people were interested in what I was going to make, but I put a lot of that pressure on myself, wanting it to be correct.”

He further opened up about his first solo venture, a self-titled album released in 2017, saying, “With that first album [Harry Styles in 2017] I was trying to explore what music I would make by myself, but in that moment I felt there were a lot of people who had put faith in me and I didn’t want to disappoint people or let them down.”

Harry Styles is currently prepping for the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which comes out March 6.

The British pop star will further return to touring this year, with a global residency starting from May and scheduled to run until December 2026.