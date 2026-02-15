James Gunn eyes younger actress as new 'Wonder Woman' replacing Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot fans strongly reacts on new alleged 'Wonder Woman' casting

Wonder Woman’s new alleged casting has created a storm on the internet with Gal Gadot fans calling for James Guns replacement as CEO DC Studios.

Sources claim that Gunn already has a name in his mind for the new Wonder Woman replacing Gadot for the titular role.

The Superman director, under his ownership of DCU, is rebooting the universe by bringing in new set of actors for some of the iconic roles.

Wonder Woman is one of them. Reportedly, James is planning on taking a younger actress on board for the character and his top picks include the likes of Adria Arjona.

According to the DC boss, the new film is officially in works, and the script is being written.

However, internet is not happy with the rumoured casting as fans believe no one can replace Gal as Wonder Woman.

While responding to Adria’s rumoured casting, one of them wrote on X, “She's beautiful, but it is gonna be difficult to compete with Gal, she has become a classic for better or worst and already imprinted in our minds.”

Meanwhile, another unhappy fan penned, “Im all for replacing Gadot, but we need to replace James Gunn. The world can’t stomach another bubblegum movie.”

“Bring back Gal Gadott. She was an amazing Wonder Woman”, wrote a third internet user.

With this alleged casting, it is sure that Gunn is restricting the DC Universe as he previously also replaced Henry Cavill as Superman.

The DCU will also be introducing a new Batman under James ownership.