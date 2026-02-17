Inside Eminem’s feud with his mother Debbie Nelson

Eminem's relationship with his mother Debbie Nelson was famously volatile.

Moving from childhood instability and legal battles to an eventual public apology and late-life reconciliation, the progression in their bond wasn’t out of the spotlight.

The mother-son duo was far from ideal, marked by a toxic relationship filled with accusations of neglect, drug abuse, and legal defamation, much of which was chronicled in Eminem's music and Nelson's memoir.

Here’s a timeline of how and when things began to decline in their relationship and how, after hitting rock bottom, their bond gradually began to heal and improve over time.

1972 Eminem is born:

Nelson was only 15 when she married Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., and 18 when she gave birth to Eminem in 1972 after a 72-hour labour that almost cost her life. She nearly dies from blood poisoning during that time.

After Eminem's father abandoned them, Nelson raised him in poverty, frequently moving between Missouri and Michigan.

1986 Eminem's half-brother Nathan’s birth

Eminem's younger maternal half-brother, Nathan "Nate" Kane Mathers, was born on February 3, 1986, in Kansas City, Missouri. He is the son of Debbie and Fred Samra, Jr.. Nathan grew up in Michigan. Eminem later gained custody of him in 2002.

Eminem described his childhood environment as unstable, alleging that his mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition where a caregiver fabricates or causes illness in a child. He claimed she convinced him he was sick throughout his childhood and even drugged his food with Valium.

1999 Nelson sues Eminem

As Eminem rose to fame in 1999, his lyrics became increasingly critical of Nelson. She sued her son for $11 million for defamation over lyrics in The Slim Shady LP.

She alleged he slandered her as a drug addict in lyrics like those from My Name Is.

2001 Defamation suit settles

In 2001, a judge awarded her only $25,000, of which she reportedly received only about $1,600 after legal fees.

2002 Eminem releases Cleanin' Out My Closet,

It was a brutal lyrical attack on Nelson after she released Dear Marshall, her own track as an apology and explanation for her behaviour, in 2000.

Eminem released this scathing track, declaring his mother "dead" to him and vowing she would never see her granddaughter.

2008 Nelson publishes her memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.

Nelson published a memoir to "set the record straight," claiming Eminem's stories of hardship were embellished for his career and expressing heartbreak over their estrangement.

2010 Nelson is diagnosed with breast cancer

After she was diagnosed with the disease, her relationship with the Mockingbird hitmaker began to slowly improve.





The relationship softens a bit as Eminem took on her financial needs, though personal communication remained limited.

2013 Eminem releases Headlights

Eminem released this song as a public apology and a tribute to his Nelson, acknowledging his mother "did her best" to raise him and his brother, Nathan.

He expressed regret for his past lyrics and vowed never to perform Cleanin' Out My Closet again.

2022 Rock Hall Congratulation

Upon Eminem's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Nelson released a video publicly congratulating him and expressing her pride.

2024 Nelson died

On December 2, 2024, Nelson breathed her last at the age of 69 from advanced lung cancer.

Eminem has largely remained private but subtly indicated a complex, potentially more peaceful, reconciliation with their tumultuous past.

Notably, he skipped the "F–k you Debbie" lyric while performing Without Me during his first show after her death.

At the Abu Dhabi concert, he allowed fans to sing the vulgar line rather than singing it himself, a departure from his usual performance of the 2002 song.