Anderson Cooper to leave CBS's '60 Minutes' after nearly 20 years

February 17, 2026
Veteran journalist Anderson Cooper has announced his departure from CBS's flagship news program, 60 Minutes, after serving for nearly 20 years as a reporter.
Cooper, who also hosts a show at CNN, shared the news Monday, February 16, 2026. The renowned reporter’s resignation comes amid broader newsroom changes under the leadership of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
In a statement to People Magazine, Cooper said, “Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the great honors of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business.”
The 58-year-old American broadcaster stated that he wants to spend time with his family, saying, “For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me.”
The Anderson Cooper 360° host is father to two, Wyatt Morgan, 4, and Sebastian Luke, 3, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.
Anderson’s resignation comes amid the increasing credibility and editorial independence questions at CBS.
The new editor-in-chief, an opinion writer and editor, with no prior broadcast experience, previously axed a 60 Minutes segment regarding the notorious Cecot prison in El Salvador.
However, the network later released the segment after significant criticism from fellow publications and journalists.