Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, finally wins Olympic gold in monobob

The queen of bobsled, Elana Meyers Taylor, clinched her first gold at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday night, February 16.

This marks the historic milestone in Meyers Taylor’s iconic career, and her sixth overall, completing Bonnie Blair for most medals bagged by an American woman in the history of Winter Olympics.

In the Vancouver Olympics, Meyers Taylor won the first Olympic gold in 2010.

Her rival, Armbruster Humphries, has now clinched five medals from Olympics, including the gold medal in monobob for the team at the 2022 Winter Games held in Beijing, China.

This marks the fifth time that Meyers Taylor and Humphries Armbruster clashed in the Olympics.

They’re now 5-for-5, and Meyers Taylor finally tastes the Olympic gold.

In an emotional victory moment, while Meyers Taylor’s two sons watch their super mom leap into the air, she throws her fists skyward, salutes the American flag, then falls to her knees and breaks down in tears.

The 41-year-old U.S. citizen and mother of two sons has finally become an Olympian after going through career-threatening concussion injuries.

The over-the-moon athlete Meyers Taylor said, ”I thought it was impossible.”

“To have my name up there with Bonnie Blair, it doesn’t even make sense to me,” she added.

I didn’t need it, but I wanted it,” Meyers Taylor said.

Mayers Taylor became the oldest American woman to hear “The Banner” played in her honor at the Winter Olympics.

Fighting back in the fourth and final heat, Meyers Taylor secured the win with a fourth run and a two-day time of 3 minutes, 57.93 seconds.