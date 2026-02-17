Chinese ‘Year of Fire Horse' to bring luck for Mamdani, challenges for Trump: Feng Shui Master

China has welcomed its Lunar New Year with nationwide celebrations of fireworks, lanterns, and festivities.

2026 is the Year of the Fire Horse, which symbolises power and speed.

A feng shui expert Raymond Lo has made predictions on how the new year will be for prominent American personalities, including the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Hollywood sensation Timothee Chalamet.

For context, a Feng Shui Master is a professional, often rooted in traditional Chinese metaphysics, who interprets and manipulates environmental energy (Qi) to enhance harmony, health, and prosperity in homes and businesses.

In an interview with CNN, Master Lo said, “The horse represents a powerful fire element. So it’s a pure fire year. Fire is very strong and very energetic.”

He added that it will bring protests and anti-government demonstrations in the U.S. that could not be so peaceful, adding, “Fire is not a favourable element for President Trump, so it will stimulate his enemies.”

Master Lo said Trump will likely face fierce opposition and significant obstacles in the year of the fire horse.

The year is predicted to be favourable for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn-in last year after winning the election against political heavyweights.

Master Lo said, “Mamdani has a strong metal element in his chart, and fire is a power to metal people. He will gain power. It’s a very favourable year for him.”

The predictions don't always come true as Master Lo’s prediction about then-President Biden having a good year in 2024 and Trump having a bad year did not come true, as Trump went on to win the 2024 presidential election despite Lo’s forecast.