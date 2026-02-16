Avalanche derails Swiss train, injuring five as Alps remain on high alert

A train derailed in southern Switzerland on Monday, February 16, after being struck by an avalanche.

The incident left five people, as large swaths of the western Alps remained under the highest avalanche risk level following days of heavy snowfall and deadly slides across the region.

The train was travelling between Goppenstein and Hohtenn with 29 passengers on board.

The avalanche crossed the Valais cantona round 7:00 a.m (local time),

According to Swiss police, emergency services evacuated all passengers, with one transported to a hospital in Sion and four others treated at the scene.

Valais cantonal police said in the statement: “The federal public prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.”

The incident came as much of the western Alps remained under category 5 avalanche risk. It suggests that very large natural avalanches can be expected, posing danger to roads and settlements.

Earlier, the region was struck by a deadly avalanche. On Friday, February 13, two British skiers were among three killed in Val d’Isere, France, while being accompanied.

On Sunday, February 15, two more skiers lost their lives on the Italian side of Mont Blanc in the Couloir Vesses, a popular off-piste route near the French and Swiss borders.