THIS tempting Galaxy S26 pre-order deal is live in many markets, but not US

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 phones have occupied the limelight, and it seems it won't wither away soon owing to the announcement of a tempting pre-order deal for the Galaxy S26 models in several markets.

The most surprising thing is that the US is not among those rejoicing in a not-to-miss promotion ahead of Galaxy S26's debut.

Although rumours circulating online suggested the removal of the free storage upgrade, a longstanding benefit for new S-series and Z-series releases, recent updates have set that aside.

Galaxy S26 pre-order deals in Europe

In countries such as the UK, France, and Italy, Samsung has confirmed that buyers can secure 512GB storage variants at the usual price of the 256GB models during the pre-order window.

Galaxy S26 pre-orders would begin worldwide on February 25, and shipments would start on March 11.

The headlining worry is the exclusion of the US from the double storage promotion, drawing ire from prospective buyers based in the US.

Galaxy S26 pricing and promotions

While it is being speculated that the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra may be priced higher than their predecessors, official confirmation remains unconfirmed.

It also remains to be confirmed whether the US market will receive similar pre-order benefits. This aspect of the Galaxy S26 pre-orders is severely expected to affect the sales.

As of now, US reservations offer a $30 Samsung credit, a chance to win $5,000, and “up to” $900 in additional savings with a qualifying trade-in, but these incentives are way behind previous generations.

As the hype keeps building, enthusiasts are left wondering if Samsung will drop more surprises to enhance the appeal of the Galaxy S26 series in the US market.