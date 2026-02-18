Stephen Colbert slams CBS: 'Crap' they blocked Talarico segment

Late-night show host Stephen Colbert has generated buzz after calling CBS’s denial of its claim that the recorded segment with Rep. Senator James Talarico was blocked, "crap."

Colbert urged the network and its parent company, Paramount Skydance, to stand up to pressure from the Trump administration.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host’s strongly worded attack came just hours after CBS released a statement denying the claim by the earlier.

For the unversed, Stephen Colbert’s show is set to be shelved in May, as its contract has been canceled by CBS.

Colbert, in a lashing-out response, faced the camera with a printed copy of the denial statement in his hands, waving to the audiences about Talarico’s interview controversy on Tuesday night, February 17.

Colbert, while calling the statement "crap," said, "I don’t know what to do with this crap.”

He went on, pulling a plastic doggy bag from behind his desk, took up the statement, tied a knot, and gestured to throw it away before going on a commercial break.

For context, Colbert had lined up Talarico, who is running in the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat that is up for grabs in Texas, for Monday night’s broadcast.

Colbert observed that he had uploaded Talarico’s recorded segment on the official YouTube channel of Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where it has amassed over 4.4 million views.

However, on the other hand, CBS has, on Tuesday, February 17, issued a rebuttal that it had blocked the interview from being broadcast.

The statement read, “The Late Show was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico.”