Shia LaBeouf issues cryptic statement after Mardi Gras arrest

Shia LaBeouf breaks silence on allegations after Mia Goth split became public

Shia LaBeouf made his first statement after his Mardi Gras arrest, pleading to the world through social media.

The 39-year-old actor took to X on Wednesday, February 18, and wrote, “Free me,” without any context.

However, fans were quick to catch on and some sent positive messages towards the Transformers star, while others expressed dubious feelings over the cryptic statement.

The social media post comes after LaBeouf was arrested after a physical fight in New Orleans which led to ambulance being called to the crime scene.

The Disturbia actor is now facing two charges of simple battery and has a pretrial hearing scheduled for March 19.

LaBeouf has previously admitted his struggles with alcoholism, and anger management issues. Back in 2020, the Fury actor was accused of battery, assault, physical and emotional abuse by then-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

The actor took accountability at the time and made sure that he was getting the help he needed. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he told New York Times at the time. “

In the wake of his arrest and resurfacing of the FKA Twigs lawsuit, which she later dropped, it was revealed that LaBeouf’s wife Mia Goth and him had split up last year.