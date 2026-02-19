Austrian climber goes on trial for leaving girlfriend to die on Grossglockner

A mountaineer faced trial on Thursday, February 19, accused of gross negligent manslaughter after his girlfriend froze to death on Austria’s highest peak, Grossglockner.

The climber left near the summit to descend for help, in a case that could have far-reaching implications for mountain sports.

The 36-year-old Thomas can face up to three years in prison if convicted over the death of 33-year-old Krestin G.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas made nine critical mistakes as an experienced climber that ultimately led to hypothermia, causing the partner’s death.

The couple started their journey at 6:45 am on January 18. As reported by prosecutors, Thomas failed to turn back despite deteriorating weather conditions and his girlfriend’s exhaustion.

Ultimately couple passed a well-known spot “Frühstücksplatzl” commonly known as “point of no return.”

As seen in webcam footage, the pair was climbing with torchlights till 9:00 pm. Around 2:00 am, Thomas left Kerstin approximately 50 meters below the summit “unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented.”

When he descended to seek help, her body was found by rescuers around 10:00 am.

Critical mistakes made by Thomas include starting too late, allowing Kerstin G to wear inadequate snowboard boots, lacking emergency bivouac equipment, failing to call for help when they became stranded around 8:50 pm, and not signalling to a police helicopter that flew overhead at 10:50 pm.

He allegedly didn’t seek help till 3:30 am.