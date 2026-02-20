 
Team USA shocks Canada with historic gold medal comeback

The 36-year-old Hilary Knight, with her second gold medal became the most accomplished player in U.S. women’s hockey history

February 20, 2026

Team USA stuns Canada in an epic gold medal showdown in a 3-on-3 overtime victory, defeating Canada by 2-1, on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The U.S. women’s hockey team showed a real masterclass on the ice, where Captain America, Hilary Knight, who was playing in her farewell Olympics, answered the call once again.

The victory moment could not have arrived if Knight, who deflected a shot from defenseman Laila Edwards, had not scored the game-tying goal with 2:04 remaining in the third period, capitalizing on the empty net.

The U.S. defense just gave up one goal throughout the entire tournament until Canada’s fourth-liner Kristen O’Neill scored short-handed early in the second period of Thursday’s showdown.

Team USA etched its name in the record books, only giving up two goals in the tournament, leveling the 2006 and 2010 Canada teams for the fewest allowed in a single Olympics by a women’s team.

U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 30 saves, simply breathtaking, but didn’t get the offensive support as Team USA repeatedly missed chances during regulation time until Knight capitalized.

It marked the final Olympic game for the 36-year-old Knight, who, with her second gold medal became the most accomplished player in U.S. women’s hockey history.

With the weight of the moment and a career’s worth of memories, Knight reflected, “I’ve had a heck of a career personally, it’s been an incredible ride.

Overflowing with gratitude, she added, “I have to soak this all in because this room is just so special, this team is so special. This is the best U.S. hockey team I’ve ever been a part of. That is just so tremendous.”

