New iPhone update brings AI conversations with ChatGPT and Gemini while driving

New iPhone update entails new voice control screen that allows AI assistants to deliver both spoken and visual responses

Geo News Digital Desk
February 20, 2026

Apple has released the new iOS 26.4 public beta, and there's a treat for AI freaks: the ability to engage with third-party AI like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude directly through CarPlay.

This is the first time Apple has integrated conversational AI into CarPlay, letting drivers conveniently access information and assistance, with eyes on the road.

AI assistance for iPhone users inside car

The new iPhone update also entails a new voice control screen that allows AI assistants to deliver both spoken and visual responses. Users can easily launch ChatGPT or Gemini, input their questions, and view the answers on their dashboard.

While a few limitations are there, the upgrade enhances the overall CarPlay experience. As of now, Siri is the default voice assistant, and third-party bots cannot tinker with vehicle or iPhone settings. 

The fear of intrusion also gets sidelined by the fact that users need to tap to launch these AIs, as no wake words have been added yet.

Developers will need to make their apps compatible with CarPlay through updates, meaning while the infrastructure is there, full functionality for ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude might take some time.

The interesting part is that this move comes as Apple is gearing up to integrate ChatGPT with Siri, and a Gemini-powered version is expected to launch later in 2026.

By opening CarPlay to alternative AI assistants, not only does Apple expand user choice but also demonstrates its consideration to embrace platforms, something which might appease EU regulators.

It is anticipated that the public version of iOS 26.4 will be released in the coming weeks, bringing about a future where CarPlay evolves into an AI-powered conversational hub for Apple users.

