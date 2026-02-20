Who are Alysa Liu's four siblings? Meet Selina & triplets Julia, Joshua and Justin

The trailblazer figure skater is buzzing all over the internet after she clinched gold in free skate event at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 19.

The 20-year-old American figure skater defied all odds with a breathtaking, error-free skate in front of her siblings for the first time ever at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.

Alysa Liu hails from a big family, as the oldest sibling among five, including Selina, Julia, Joshua, and Justin.

The Olympic GOAT, along with her brothers and sisters, spent their childhood in California with their father, Arthur who became a single parent to five of his children through surrogacy.

When Alysa turned 5, her father realized that she had natural talent on the ice. And when she turned 13, Alysa made history as the youngest-ever U.S. figure skating gold medalist.

Besides, she also has the credit to record her name in history books as the first U.S. woman in history to land three triple axels.

Although her retirement just three years later shocked her fans, she expressed her desire to spend more time with her family.

Let’s get to know who Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu’s four siblings are.

Julia, Justin, and Joshua are triplets

On August 8, 2005, Arthur welcomed Alysa—the first of five kids through surrogacy.

Arthur’s mother, Shu, relocated from China to help him raise his children when they were little.

Arthur welcomes his children using two surrogate mothers, and Alysa shares the same surrogate mother as the triplets: Julia, Joshua and Justin.

Selina competes in soccer and volleyball

Not all, but some have shown interest in athletics. Her younger sister, Selina, plays varsity volleyball and soccer in high school, as per the bio mentioned on her Instagram handle.

Selina will be graduating this year.

Alysa, in an interview in February 2025, opened up for the first time about the close bond she shares with her younger brothers and sisters.

Though they’re not much younger than the Olympic GOAT herself—Selina is only two years younger than Alysa, and the triplets are just four years old.

She said, "They always keep things so fresh and new. I love them to death.”

With obvious affection, she shared, “We just love messing with each other, playing around. None of us really get mad; we don’t fight much. It’s just fun to be around them. You can really be yourself and say whatever is on your mind.”





When Alysa competed in the short program at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, she not just performed for the judges but also for her siblings, who were sitting in the stands.