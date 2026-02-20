 
Tesla brings cheapest Cybertruck at $59,990, reverses Cyberbeast price hike to boost sales

New AWD Cybertruck is equipped with two motors and offers a range of 325 miles

February 20, 2026

Elon Musk's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has introduced its most affordable Cybertruck to date, a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) model priced at $59,990.

The announcement comes amid a generous price reduction on Tesla's high-end Cyberbeast, as the EV giant aims to boost sales following disappointing sales for its premium range.

New features and limitations

The new AWD Cybertruck is equipped with two motors (front and rear) and offers an astonishing range of 325 miles on a single charge. The vehicle is also packed with adaptive suspension and two bed outlets, addressing some features that were previously absent in its discontinued rear-wheel-drive model.

As mentioned above, the cheaper Cybertruck variant has limitations compared to the mid-range Premium Cybertruck, coming for a staggering $79,990 price. It has a lower towing capacity of 7,500 lb, uses coil-spring suspension with adaptive damping instead of air suspension, and comes with 18-inch wheels rather than the 20-inch options found in higher models.

Changes made to the interior include fewer speakers, lower-quality seats, and no heating or display for back seat passengers, although these components are less likely to have an effect on daily driving.

Cyberbeast price cut

Besides, the new AWD model, Tesla has also reversed the Cyberbeast price hike of $15,000 it made last year, bring the price to $99,990.

These developments reflect Tesla's ongoing efforts to enhance Cybertruck sales, which have reportedly been moving at a snail's pace, with only 20,237 units sold in 2025. 

