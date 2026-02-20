Nintendo shuts down hopes for original Pokémon Red/Blue on Switch

As Pokémon Day is just one week away, Nintendo has dropped a bombshell announcement. The video game company unveiled that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will launch as standalone Switch eShop titles on February 27th.

They are priced at $19.99 each.

But the news came with a disappointing caveat for purists hoping to revisit the original 1996 adventures.

After the announcement, Nintendo directly answered the most frequently asked query of fans: “Why aren’t Pokémon Red and Blue getting the same treatment during the 30th anniversary year?”

The company reported that the decision was deliberate.

Nintendo “thought users would appreciate the ultimate versions of those original adventures, which add various features and upgrades to the contents of Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version.”

The company guarantees to deliver a definitive Kanto experience by releasing the 2004 Game Boy Advance remakes.

Clarifying whether Red and Blue might eventually join the rumoured Game Boy: Nintendo Classic Service, the company gave an abrupt response, saying they “have nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles.”

The reaction from the community has been swift and negative. Fans on social media have pointed out that the naming of FireRed and LeafGreen as “ultimate versions” overlooks the lack of glitches that many fans enjoyed, the lack of online multiplayer support (only local wireless), and the lack of mention of Mystery Event items.

Others have pointed out that these are not even the most feature-complete Kanto remakes, which would be HeartGold and SoulSilver.

When is Pokémon Day?

Pokémon Day will be celebrated on February 27, 2025, marking the beginning of Pokémon’s 30-year celebrations.