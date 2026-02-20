What Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart could inherit from his $7M estate?

Following the death of Eric Dane at age 53, questions have raised about what his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, could inherit from his reported $7 million estate.

The American actor, famous for his outstanding performances in Grey’s Anatomy and HBO’s Euphoria, passed away on Thursday, February 19, after a short fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is a neurological condition that impacts motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.

The disease gets worse over time. Dane could only live 10 months after his diagnosis.

At the time of his death, Dane’s reported net worth stood at $7 million, accumulated through his television roles and film work.

Gayheart and Dane married in 2004. After 13 years of marriage, the actress filed for divorce in 2018, after living separately for years.

However, the pair withdrew the filing just weeks before Dane publicly unveiled his ALS diagnosis. The pair earlier described their relationship as no longer romantic. However, both remained legally married.

Since the divorce was never finalized, Gayheart’s legal status as the wife of Dane could be a crucial factor in the division of his estate.

According to the interstate succession laws, if a person dies without a will, the surviving spouse is entitled to a large share, if not the entire estate.

Even if a will exists, spouses often retain certain inheritance rights depending on state law.

Dane has two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with Gayheart, who can also be named beneficiaries.

His assets may include real estate, residual income from past television roles, investments, and personal property.