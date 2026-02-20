'Hannah Montana' star reflects on Jake and Miley's 'bittersweet' ending

Disney recently announced a 'Hannah Motana' 20th anniversary special set for March 2026

Cody Linley is looking back at his Hannah Montana days with fondness and a little honesty.

During a November appearance on the Reel Appreciation podcast, the 36-year-old actor reflected on playing Jake Ryan and didn’t shy away from addressing the character’s messy breakup with Miley Stewart.

"A lot of people believe that they were endgame," Linley said of the fan-favourite couple. "But Jake did do her dirty in the end. So, I'm just going to leave it up to fans' speculation on that one."

On the show, Miley ultimately ended their on-again, off-again romance after discovering Jake had cheated — a storyline that still sparks debate among viewers.

When asked where Jake might be today, Linley joked, "Maybe he would be directing, like I'm doing." He also expressed enthusiasm about reconnecting with his former castmates. "I would love to have a reunion. The time that we all had together was very special. And just getting together to celebrate, love on each other would be awesome." Teasing what’s ahead, he added of Jake’s “bittersweet ending,” "We'll see what happens."

His comments come just as Disney announced a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, hosted by Alex Cooper and featuring “never-before-seen archival footage” and an interview with Miley Cyrus.