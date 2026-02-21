See Shia LaBeouf's mugshot after Mardi Gras arrest in New Orleans

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of Shia LaBeouf following his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

The 39-year-old actor was taken into custody on 17 February and booked on two counts of simple battery after an alleged altercation in the city's French Quarter.

The incident reportedly began around 5 p.m. on Monday at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar.

According to Jeffrey Damnit, one of the people involved, the confrontation started when LaBeouf began using homophobic slurs inside the bar.

Damnit told PEOPLE that after the actor was eventually moved outside by staff, he began "screaming at everybody" and "lunging at" patrons. The situation turned physical when LaBeouf allegedly jumped at Damnit and punched a bartender in the face.

Credit: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Shia LaBeouf's mugshot.

A police report later detailed that one victim's nose was likely dislocated in the scuffle, noting the individual had to "pushed his nose back into place" himself.

The report also alleged that LaBeouf "used the word ‘f----t’" multiple times during the event.

After being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, the actor was released on his own surety. He didn't stay away from the festivities for long, however.

Just hours after leaving custody, videos appeared online showing LaBeouf back on Bourbon Street, dancing amongst the crowds while seemingly waving his release paperwork.

On Wednesday morning, he broke a months-long social media silence to post a brief message on X: “Free me.”

This latest legal trouble comes just days after the actor had shared a festive selfie in Mardi Gras beads, marking a rare return to public life.

LaBeouf has been candid in the past about his personal hurdles and his journey with sobriety, but he now faces a new challenge in court. His next appearance is currently set for 19 March.