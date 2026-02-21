Bruno Mars invites fans on a 'Romantic Radio' date ahead of new album

Bruno Mars is setting ‘The Romantic’ mood and you’re on the guest list

Cupid may have clocked out after Valentine’s Day celebrations, but Bruno Mars is still spreading the love.

Setting the mood, the APT. hitmaker is inviting fans on a romantic date with a special announcement.

On Friday, February 20, the Grammy winning artist took to his Instagram to share that he is hosting his own live show, Romantic Radio.

The show is slated to take place on Thursday, February 26, at 6 p.m. PT on TikTok and iHeartRadio, where he’ll also debut his new album The Romantic.

“It’s a date! [red heart emoji] hosting my own radio show called Romantic Radio, live this Thursday at 6pm PT on TikTok and iHeart,” he captioned a black and white photo of himself. “I’ll be debuting my new album The Romantic and taking dedications. Wear something cute [red rose emoji].”

The Talking to the Moon chart-topper had one more surprise for his devoted fans.

In a separate social media post he unveiled the tracklist of his upcoming album, scheduled to release on Friday, February 27.

“7 Days [musical notes and red rose emoji],” the 40-year-old entertainer teased.

Interestingly, among the new tracks include his previously released single I Just Might, which he recently performed live at the 2026 Grammys.

Bruno Mars The Romantic tracklist

1. Risk It All

2. Cha Cha Cha

3. I Just Might

4. God Was Showing Off

5. Why You Wanna Fight?

6. On My Soul

7. Something Serious

8. Nothing Left

9. Dance With Me

Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, first announced his fourth solo album in January, and now he’s revealed the full tracklist, just a week before it debuts.