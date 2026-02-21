Olivia Rodrigo's new album surprise on 23rd birthday expected

As fans of Olivia Rodrigo are watching the calendar closely, turning 23 might hit differently for the pop star.

As the pop powerhouse is near to celebrating her 23rd birthday, speculation is mounting that the milestone could come with more than just cake and candles.

Birthdays have become prime time for surprises in the music world and as Olivia completed another year around the whispers of something special are growing louder online.

The countdown isn’t just for another year older, but fans are convinced that the celebration could double as the perfect moment for an album reveal.

Olivia is highly expected to release her third studio album, often referred to as OR3.

As the speculation builds around an early-year drop following hints on her website, a shift to a red color aesthetic, and studio sessions, fans' growing demand might prompt the Driver’s License to drop her new album.

While not officially titled, it follows SOUR (2021) and GUTS (2023).

Fans anticipate a 2026 release, potentially in early 2026, as the singer previously teased that 2026 would be a "busy year" for her.

Moreover The artist has shifted from the purple theme of her first two albums to a red aesthetic, often hinting that this represents a new era.

While a limited 7-inch red vinyl of a "drivers license" cover by David Byrne is scheduled to ship on April 3, but no official teaser or announcements are made related to the new album.

Olivia's last tour was the extensive "Guts World Tour," which ran from February 2024 through August 2025 in support of her album GUTS and its deluxe version, GUTS (spilled).