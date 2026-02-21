Conor Benn signs with Dana White for 'legacy fights' after leaving Matchroom

The British boxer Conor Benn has stunned the boxing world with his surprise announcement.

Sharing the news on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), Benn revealed that he has parted ways with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to join Dana White’S Zuffa Boxing.

Bonn, said he was “filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing” while paying tribute to his former promoters.

“It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support, and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse.”

Announcing the move, he proclaimed, “I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.”

Conor Benn, 29 has been associated with Matchroom since becoming professional and knockedout longtime rival Chris Eubank Jr. in November, having lost their first bout in April last year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The British boxer, who has an impressive record of 24 wins and just 1 loss, added, “First and foremost I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they have done for me over the past decade,” wrote Benn, who is the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel.

“I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter.”

For the unversed, Benn and Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight in 2022 but the bout was cancelled when Benn failed a voluntary drugs test—twice testing positive for the banned substance called Clomifene.

What followed a two-year fight with authorities, ending when Benn’s suspension was lifted in November 2024.