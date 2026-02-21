Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski, hero of 1960 World Series, passes away at 89

Bill Mazeroski, a Baseball Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Pirates legend, died at the age of 89. The team confirmed his death on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The iconic athlete was best known for hitting the greatest home run in baseball history, the only walk-off home run in Game 7 of a World Series to win the championship for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1960.

Pirates Chief Bob Nutting expressed grief over Mazeroski’s passing and paid a heartfelt tribute. He said, “Mazeroski’s name will always be tied to the greatest home run in baseball history, but I will remember him the most for the person he was.”

Nutting described the former player as “one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen.”

The seven-time All-Star player was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001. He was part of the inaugural class of Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022.

He had a celebrated baseball career, with several records that still stand, including most seasons leading the league in assists at 9, most seasons leading the league in turning double plays with 8, and most double plays turned in a single season when he had 161 in 1966.

Mazeroski played for the Pirates for his entire career (1956-1972). The Pirates honoured him with a statue outside PNC Park in 2010.