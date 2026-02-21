OpenAI's upcoming secret devices: Fresh report leaks designs and pricing

As a result of a collaboration between OpenAI and former Apple designer Jony Ive, a groundbreaking device is expected to change how the iPhone and smartphones are known, CEO Sam Altman said recently, with a fresh report disclosing this device's potential and pricing.

OpenAI's three innovative products

As per the report, quoted by PhoneArena, OpenAI is developing three different products, with the most notable being a smart speaker equipped with a camera and microphone. This device could be priced between £200-300 and may not launch until early next year.

While it is described as portable, the smart speaker will also serve as a smart home device that offers suggestions and answers user queries.

Besides the smart speaker, OpenAI is also said to be working on a smart lamp which is tentatively likely to function as a smart home hub, while complementing the speaker's inherent capabilities.

The future of smart glasses

Another of OpenAI's incredible ventures is into the realm of augmented reality, as the ChatGPT maker is engineering a pair of smart glasses to compete with competitors like Meta, Apple, Google, and Samsung. By doing so, OpenAI may be aiming to grab a share of the emerging AR market.

OpenAI's smart glasses might as well address the lack of screens on the speaker and lamp.

Both the smart speaker and glasses are not expected to hit the market before 2028.

While the OpenAI CEO has stirred excitement among fans mad for these products, scepticism is still there about their practicality and true innovation.