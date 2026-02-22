Pinterest still facing AI problems amid push to become social media platform

Despite various user complaints raising their voice, Pinterest is still reeling from significant AI issues while transforming into a comprehensive social media platform.

Pinterest users have been reporting problems with the site’s automatic content moderation, labelling, and the management of AI-generated content.

Pinterest's AI problems

According to a report by 404 Media, Pinterest's system, which is designed to label content as "AI modified," is more often misidentifying human-made images, particularly those featuring women. Meanwhile, a notable surge in AI-generated content has also been observed.

Users are expressing annoyance with Pinterest’s ineffective tools designed to limit AI-generated content, allowing unwanted AI images to appear on their feeds. Moreover, AI-powered moderators have been banning accounts without proper explanations.

Regarding the ongoing problems, Pinterest stated: "We publish clear guidelines on adult sexual content and nudity and use a combination of AI and human review for enforcement," and mentioned an appeals process for mistakenly flagged content.

Despite assurances given by the platform, many believe Pinterest is going off its original track, facing criticism for failing to effectively address the influx of AI-generated photos, videos, and ads.

Pinterest updated its privacy policy in March 2025 regarding public pins used for training AI models, and after widespread account bans, which analysts and industry insiders attributed to flawed moderation, Pinterest introduced new filtering tools in October 2025, while admitting that the issue wouldn’t be fully resolved.

The company recently laid off a considerable chunk of its workforce while prioritising "AI-powered products and capabilities," including Pinterest Assistant, its new AI shopping tool.