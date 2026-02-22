 
Geo News

Parental control ineffective to curb kids' social media addiction: Meta's internal research

Meta study says adolescents experiencing stressful lives are more likely to struggle to moderate social media habits

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Parental control ineffective to curb kids social media addiction: Metas internal research
Parental control ineffective to curb kids' social media addiction: Meta's internal research

Parental oversight on kids' accounts is a pleasant addition to social platforms as it may help prevent addiction among young users, but what if it only exists as a filler and doesn't really curb kids' excessive social media use? It may sound astounding, but this is what has been revealed in an internal study at Meta, known as “Project MYST”.

The research was conducted in partnership with the University of Chicago. It found that parental supervision and controls—such as time limits and restricted access—have minimal impact on teens' compulsive social media use.

It also indicated that adolescents who experience stressful life events are more likely to struggle with moderating their social media habits.

Key findings of Meta's Project MYST

These revelations came to light during a recent trial in Los Angeles County, where the plaintiff, identified as Kaley, along with her mother, sued social media companies for creating “addictive and dangerous” products.

She claims in her lawsuit that these platforms contribute to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues among young users.

Kaley’s lawyer referenced findings from Project MYST, which concluded that parental involvement has little effect on teens' attentiveness to their social media use, based on a survey of 1,000 teens and their parents.

The study also outlined that both parents and teens agreed there was no significant link between parental supervision and how teens engaged with social media.

The stark truth indicates that tools such as built-in parental controls on platforms like Instagram are insufficient to stop users from overusing.

Willie Colón dies after hospitalisation for respiratory complications
Willie Colón dies after hospitalisation for respiratory complications
Blizzard warning issued for New York City area for first time since 2017
Blizzard warning issued for New York City area for first time since 2017
Ryan Garcia brands Hall of Fame ex-coach ‘traitor' before Barrios fight
Ryan Garcia brands Hall of Fame ex-coach ‘traitor' before Barrios fight
Mia Manganello becomes oldest American woman to medal in speed skating
Mia Manganello becomes oldest American woman to medal in speed skating
Trump defies Supreme Court, hikes global tariffs to 15%
Trump defies Supreme Court, hikes global tariffs to 15%
Anonymous donor gifts 21kg gold to repair Osaka's aging water pipes
Anonymous donor gifts 21kg gold to repair Osaka's aging water pipes
Polish skater Kamila Sellier posts hospital selfie after her face sliced in horror Olympics injury
Polish skater Kamila Sellier posts hospital selfie after her face sliced in horror Olympics injury
Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony
Everything to know about 2026 BAFTA film awards ceremony