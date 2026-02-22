YouTube Premium ad glitch resolved, ensuring $13.99 ad-free experience

Offering a sigh of relief for YouTube Premium subscribers, Google has resolved a glitch that displayed a host of mid-playlist ads earlier this week, restoring the ad-free experience for which YouTube Premium users pay $13.99 a month.

The appearance of ads on YouTube Premium accounts disrupted the listening experience for many users. This was said to be excessively frustrating for those using YouTube Music on Google Home and Nest devices.

Users report multiple issues

As per reports circulating on the internet, YouTube Premium users were the first to face the ad glitch, with complaints flooding the Google Home subreddit on February 20.

Reports lodged by initially affected users noted that ads were popping up non-stop, even after resetting their devices. This revelation gave the impression that the problem was likely at the account level.

Besides unwanted ads, users also reported seeing long pauses before songs played, low volume, casting problems, and disruptions to their YouTube Music algorithm.

The twist in the midst of this unfortunate happening was one frustrated user claiming these issues had been persisting for over a year, leading them to cancel their subscription. Some pointed to the possibility of a recent update causing these issues.

Google's response and resolution

Initially, the official Google Nest Community account acknowledged what users endured and complained about, but did not specifically address the ad issue. They stated, "We are aware of an issue with playing YouTube Music on some Google Home devices. We're investigating and will provide you an update as soon as we can."

A follow-up comment confirmed that the issue had been resolved and encouraged users to report any ongoing problems.

On top of the resolution of this recent adversity, further improvements are also approaching as Google is continuously improving its smart home ecosystem with new Gemini-powered smart speakers and Nest products.